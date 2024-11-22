Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $174.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $933,978. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after buying an additional 3,460,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,200 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,508,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,340,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE opened at $158.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $111.82 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

