Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 412,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 219,722 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

