Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.69% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

