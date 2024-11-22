iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,652,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.34 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.