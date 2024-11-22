iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10,940.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 208,850 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 39,529 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.28 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

