iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.54 and traded as high as $27.88. iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 1,783 shares trading hands.

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

