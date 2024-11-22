iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.60 and traded as high as $30.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 128 shares.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

