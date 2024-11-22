iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.90 and traded as high as $44.97. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 20,525 shares traded.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.