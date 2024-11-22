iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.90 and traded as high as $44.97. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 20,525 shares traded.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,036 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

