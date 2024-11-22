iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,202.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 659.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SMIN stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $954.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

