iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 595,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12,171.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after buying an additional 578,869 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2,278.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 499,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 478,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSA stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $775.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.