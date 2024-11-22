iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.94 and traded as high as $87.35. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF shares last traded at $87.34, with a volume of 2,578 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3738 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

