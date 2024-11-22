iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,543,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 302,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

