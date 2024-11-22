Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $258.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.