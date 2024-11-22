JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 10th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $347,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
