KBC Group NV Has $105,000 Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

