KBC Group NV Has $116,000 Stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.