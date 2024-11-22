KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

