LMR Partners LLP Makes New $73,000 Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,632 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3,395.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,780,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 944,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after buying an additional 901,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

GNW stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

