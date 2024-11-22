LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

