MAI Capital Management Buys 2,970 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

