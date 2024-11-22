MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $872,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCAB. HC Wainwright lowered BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

