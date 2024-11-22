MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,746 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,943.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.