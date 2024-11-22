MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $112.85.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

