MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

MKL opened at $1,718.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,733.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,590.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,584.56.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.