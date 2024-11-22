Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Position Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,150,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141,312 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3,098.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 127,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7,077.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 405,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 85,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

