Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 496 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

