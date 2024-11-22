Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

