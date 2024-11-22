MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MP Materials by 197.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.85.

MP Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $5,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,221,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,191,767.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $278,068.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,398,884.30. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

