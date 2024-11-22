Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Envista worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 97.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 69.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $25.64.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

