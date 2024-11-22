Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Iron Mountain by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 36.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 330.94, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

