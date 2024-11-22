Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

