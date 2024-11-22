Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,156,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.4 %

GWRE stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $154.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,499.64, a PEG ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $201.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.