Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Insulet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 124.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $98,000.
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average of $209.99. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $279.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
