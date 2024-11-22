Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 30,625 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.5 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.3244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

