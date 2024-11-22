Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 883 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after acquiring an additional 278,796 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,608,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,264,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 253,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,325 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,503,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

