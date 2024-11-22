Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,127 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 177.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,957. The trade was a 24.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $347,400.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,114.56. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $99.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

