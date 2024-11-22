Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Announces 20% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., a Delaware-based company operating under ticker symbol NGVC on the New York Stock Exchange, declared on November 21st, 2024, an augmented quarterly cash dividend. The Board of Directors ratified a dividend of $0.12 per common share, marking a substantial 20% rise from its previous dividend rate.

Get alerts:

This announcement follows the release of the Company’s financial results for the three months and the fiscal year that ended on September 30, 2024. A press release was issued on November 21st, 2024, detailing the outcomes, providing insight into the performance metrics for the said periods.

The dividend will be payable on December 18, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the end of business on December 2, 2024.

The press release and further financial information pertinent to this event can be accessed via Exhibit 99.1 attached to this Form 8-K filing as provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This documentation, including the quarterly dividend announcement, shall not be considered as part of any formal filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless explicitly referenced in a specific filing.

Moreover, this action reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic financial decisions, demonstrating strong fiscal performance and confidence in the future outlook of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Investors and stakeholders may consult the official company documentation for the complete details regarding this recent development and the corresponding financial results. Mark your calendars for the dividend payment date of December 18, 2024, as shareholders as of December 2, 2024, stand to benefit from the increased dividend payout.

For further inquiries, individuals are encouraged to review the official documents available on the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. investor relations page or contact investor relations directly for additional information.END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s 8K filing here.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles