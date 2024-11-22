NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.