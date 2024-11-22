OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 859.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $163.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

