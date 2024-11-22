PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

