Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Papa Johns International worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Papa Johns International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.