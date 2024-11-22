Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 1,378 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.