Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 2,471 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

