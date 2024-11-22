Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,221 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 97,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 93.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 85,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 42,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 135,842 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $10.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

