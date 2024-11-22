Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 289.7% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 209,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

