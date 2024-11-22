Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 419,051 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 896.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $80,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 947.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 912.6% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 913.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $163.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

