Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after buying an additional 3,197,121 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 501,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ONEOK by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after buying an additional 484,403 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 392,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after buying an additional 320,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK
In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK
ONEOK Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $117.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.