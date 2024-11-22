Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 489.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $73.66 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

