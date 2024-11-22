Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 209,439 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $317,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

