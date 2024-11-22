Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $82.95 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

